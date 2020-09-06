An angry Pembroke man pinned his ex-partner against a wall, a court has heard.

Ashley Guerriero, of Rocky Park, Pembroke, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court for sentencing on Wednesday, August 26, after being found guilty of assault following an earlier trial.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Guerriero, 25, went to collect items of clothing from his ex-partner’s home on February 16.

“He had sent some messages to the complainant before he went, which suggested he was in an angry mood.”

One message called his former partner an unpleasant name, while another stated: “Wait until I get there,” which the prosecution saw as an indication of a threat.

The woman passed the clothing from a window, before Guerriero started banging on the door and shouting.

He entered the property and pinned the woman against a wall with his arm across her throat and chest.

Guerriero’s friend, who had driven him to the house, came inside and pulled him away.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added that the offence, denied by Guerriero, had taken place in the presence of the woman’s children.

“There was no injury, but there was the unpleasantness of being pinned against the wall in the way that she was.”

David Weale, defending, said: “He is extremely remorseful for the messages and anger displayed. He concedes that there was an assault.”

He added that Guerriero’s employment as a doorman may now be at risk.

“He regrets what happened on that day.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with a 20-day rehabilitation activity.

Guerriero was ordered to pay £850 in a fine, costs, compensation and a surcharge.

He was made the subject of a three-year restraining order not to contact the victim, or go within 50 metres of her home.