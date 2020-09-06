Eleven new disability-friendly homes could be built in Tiers Cross, if planning submitted by Pembrokeshire County Council is approved.
The council has submitted plans for 11 residential dwellings in Tudor Place, Tiers Cross - seven houses, two bungalows and two flats.
The properties are meant to be ‘100 percent affordable housing’ designed to support residents with disabilities.
The land is currently vacant and work would include associated access and landscaping works.
The planning document said: “ The site was formerly comprised of 10 residential properties that were post war ‘Airey’ type houses.
“The properties fell short of the current Welsh Housing Standards and it is likely that the properties would have required structural repairs.
“Consequentially the site was demolished and cleared leaving a ‘blank canvas’ for the site to be redeveloped.”
All but two properties on the site have been demolished, due to their being several species of bat living in them.
A bat house will be built on the site to rehome the bats, which will ‘both retain and enhance roosting opportunities for bats in the long term’.
The plans show properties will also have solar panels and charging points for electric vehicles out the front of many of the properties.
The bungalow type properties will placed to the front to ‘mimic the typical street frontage along Tudor Place’.
The full plan can be found on the council’s planning portal at planning.pembrokeshire.gov.uk ref:20/0180/PA.