WELSH Conservatives in the Senedd, including Preseli Pembrokeshire MS Paul Davies, have vowed to end any meetings with “extremist and neo-fascist” climate campaign group Extinction Rebellion, following the recent blockade of printers for newspapers including The Sun.

More than 100 Extinction Rebellion (XR) protesters used vehicles and bamboo lock-ons to block roads outside the Newsprinters printing works on Friday.

The Newsprinters presses publish the Rupert Murdoch-owned News Corp’s titles including The Sun, The Times, The Sun on Sunday and The Sunday Times, as well as The Daily Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph, the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, and the London Evening Standard.

Newsprinters condemned the protests as an “attack on all of the free press”.

Janet Finch-Saunders MS said: “As Shadow Minister for Climate Change, Energy and Rural Affairs I have declined to meet with the extremist and neo-fascist organisation Extinction Rebellion. Their actions in targeting a free press are beyond the bounds of acceptable political protest.

“Their actions today are a dangerous example of hatred and intimidation which has no place in politics and I am also suggesting that all Welsh Conservative candidates for next year’s Welsh Parliament elections do not engage with them either.

“In doing so, I have the support of Paul Davies MS as leader of my party in the Welsh Parliament. He has met with them previously but will not do so again.

“I am aware that the Welsh Government, including First Minister Mark Drakeford, has held three meetings with Extinction Rebellion.”

She added: “The Welsh Government must follow the Welsh Conservative lead and break off all contact and engagement with Extinction Rebellion as an organisation committed to ending a free press, intimidating individuals, and threatening violence and death. The Extinction Rebellion movement needs to be de-legitimised and regarded as dangerous and criminal.”

Last weekend, Pembrokeshire’s Extinction Rebellion campaigners joined in a series of demonstrations over the weekend to draw attention to the global climate emergency.

Protestors targeted petrol stations in Pembroke, Haverfordwest, Fishguard, Goodwick and St Davids, amongst others, with health warnings about the dangers of fossil fuels.