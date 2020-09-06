Police discovered Class A, B and C drugs at a Crymych residence.
John Miles, of Maes yr Yrfa, Crymych, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis, cocaine and Buprenorphine when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 1.
Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, told the court that police found 19.9 grams of herbal cannabis, 2.7 grams of cocaine and 20 Buprenorphine tablets when a search warrant was executed at Miles’ home on June 10.
Miles, 47, told officers he suffered from severe back pain and used the drugs for his health issues, adding he was trying to wean himself off the substances and had consulted his doctor.
Tom Lloyd, defending, said Miles was fully compliant with the officers, and pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.
“He is very disappointed to be here. He has been in full time work as a landscape gardener for many years, until health issues meant he was unable to work.
“He finds that very difficult, that’s something that he has really struggled with.”
Mr Lloyd added that a ‘combination of factors’ including bereavement led to Miles’ drug use.
“He is open about what his issues are and accepts that he has a problem. He is seeking professional help.”
Magistrates ordered Miles to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.
