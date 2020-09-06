A tagged curfew has been imposed on a shoplifter who took £1,194 of groceries from a supermarket.
Joanne Watkins, of Hayscastle, pleaded guilty to two charges of theft from a shop when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, September 1.
Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said staff at Tesco, Haverfordwest, intervened as Watkins took food items totalling £823 from the store on July 23 and £371 of goods on August 3.
“The goods were fortunately recovered, so there is no claim for compensation.”
Mike Kelleher, defending, said Watkins, 30 made full admissions to the police when questioned, adding that she was ‘easily led’ and vulnerable.
Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation activity days and a 7pm to 7am eight-week tagged curfew.
She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge.
