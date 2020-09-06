A van and fishing boat were driven away during a drunken prank.

Emyr Wyn Thomas, of Main Street, Fishguard, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, driving while over the legal alcohol limit and without third-party insurance, when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 1.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said Thomas, 45, got behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Astra van, which was attracted to a fishing boat in Heol Preseli, Fishguard, after drinking with friends on August 1.

The trailer made contact with a Vauxhall Insignia driving in the other direction, and Thomas was found to have 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than double the legal limit of 35mg.

The court heard he had a previous drink-drive conviction in 2015.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Thomas with friends in Fishguard, when the car owner and his wife left the group to go to a local shop.

“Mr Thomas, perhaps egged on by others, thought that it would be a great idea to tow the boat around the corner.”

He added: “There was very, very slight damage. He was driving the car as a prank that has gone very wrong.”

The court heard that father of five Thomas, who had alcohol issues was remorseful for his actions and had offered compensation to the boat owner.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 180 hours of unpaid work and a 20-day rehabilitation activity.

He was banned from driving for 46 months and ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.