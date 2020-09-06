TENBY’S annual beer festival has become the latest casualty of Covid-19 restrictions, with organisers cancelling the event, held every November.

Tenby Beer Festival stated: “Unfortunately, it's now clear that we won't be able to run a successful and safe charity beer festival in the current climate.

“Even with social distancing, it would not be possible to hold the event in a way that was safe for those attending and for our community.

“The event is run by Tenby Round Table, and with reduced numbers of people attending, we would not be able to raise enough money for the charities it supports.

As a result, it is with great sadness that we will have to cancel the 2020 event. We will be looking at all of the options in terms of moving the event, or ensuring that the event in 2021 is back bigger and better than ever.

“The global pandemic has now forced to cancel all of our 2020 charity events. This leaves us in a situation where our funds to support local causes and charities are very low. We urge you, if you are able, to support our work by donating via the link below.

https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr…

“Your support throughout all of this has been much appreciated, by both Tenby Round Table and the charities we support.

“We hope that you all stay safe and well and we look forward to welcoming you back to the Tenby Beer Festival in 2021.”