A St Davids drug-driver, caught in a car after using cannabis, has been ordered to pay £377.
Morgan Thomas Williams, of New Street, St Davids, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Wednesday, August 26
Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police officers noticed Williams’ Renault Clio pull out onto High Street, St Davids, at 12.35am, on December 28.
The vehicle travelled a short distance before stopping in a nearby car park.
The officers could smell cannabis when they spoke to Williams, 22, and he admitted using the drug the night before.
Mr Pritchard-Jones added there was no allegation of bad driving and Williams was of clean character.
Kira Evans, defending, said the incident had been hanging over Williams’ head for a number of months.
“He fully recognises that what he did was completely irresponsible and the consequences could have been a lot worse.
“He is entirely remorseful for his actions. This is the first time he has been in trouble.”
Magistrates banned Williams from driving for 12 months and fined him £260.
He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.
Comments are closed on this article.