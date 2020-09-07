A dangerous driver crashed into three cars and a wall during a high-speed police chase after taking cocaine.
Aaron William Morgan, of Pumporth Lane, Cilgerran, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 1.
Morgan, 24, pleaded guilty to failing to stop a vehicle when required by a uniformed police officer, dangerous driving and driving while over the controlled drug limit.
Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said Morgan initially stopped when directed by police, who activated their blue lights in Cilgerran on February 29, but accelerated away when the officer got out of his vehicle.
Morgan then led the police on a high-speed pursuit in his Fiat Doblo through the unclassified roads of the Cilgerran area, colliding with three parked vehicles before coming to a halt after hitting a wall.
He was found to have a high level of Benzoylecgonine, a cocaine by-product, in his blood.
Jonathan Webb, defending, said Morgan was previously of clean character.
Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge and ordered Morgan to pay a £21 surcharge for the failing to stop offence.
The other two charges were committed to the crown court for sentencing, and an interim driving ban was imposed.
Morgan was released on unconditional bail to appear at Swansea Crown Court on October 2.
Comments are closed on this article.