TWO school sports teams which represented Albion Square School, Pembroke Dock, are spotlighted this week – and most of the young faces can be named.
The girls are from the Albion Square netball team. With teacher Mrs Griffiths are, back row, left to right: Pauline Perry, Patsy McCusker, Sheila Smith and Pat Brown. Front, left to right: Tricia Godfrey, Maureen Williams, Marion Stacy and ?.
The lads – with the captain proudly clutching a small silver trophy - are a winning football team from 1949/50.
In the group are: Mike Allen, Bob Parcell, Paul Crotty, Bernard John, Gordon Payne, Graham Bittle, Paul Price, A. Richards, ? Morris, Thomas McPearson and what appears to be the surname Battoner. Behind stands a teacher who may be a Mr Johnson.
Corrections and additions will be appreciated by the Heritage Centre Archive Team who can be contacted on collections@sunderlandtrust.com
With grateful acknowledgement to Sheila Stacey and Mike Allen.
