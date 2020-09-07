A BOAT owner had to abandon ship as his vessel began to sink in the early hours of Sunday morning (Sept 6).
Shortly after 4am, Fishguard and Goodwick’s all-weather lifeboat (ALB) was paged to the vessel which had a hole and was ‘rapidly’ taking in water.
The boat was just one cable north of the outer breakwater but the skipper managed to enter his life raft before his boat sank.
A spokesperson for Fishguard and Goodwick RNLI added: “The solo skipper abandoned his vessel and entered the life raft just in time before his boat totally sank.
“With the ALB quickly on scene, the skipper was taken on board the lifeboat, along with the life raft where he confirmed that he was the only person on board. The lifeboat then returned to station and made ready for service by 04:45.”
Also in attendance were HM Coastguard Fishguard.