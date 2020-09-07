More than 10,000 Pembrokeshire women born in the 1950s will be waiting to learn the outcome of a court case 'to bring pension justice' next week.

On Tuesday, September 15, the Court of Appeal will give its verdict on the case brought on behalf of the Back to 60 campaign after the High Court dismissed their case last October.

Michael Mansfield QC and his team have argued that 1950s women were discriminated against on the grounds of age and sex when their state pension age was changed from 60 to 66.

Mr Mansfield told the court the impact of the state pension age rise had been "dramatic" and many women were now living on the poverty line, with some forced to sell their homes to survive.

It had been particularly hard on single women in low-paid, part-time jobs and those looking after elderly or infirm parents.

The case has received support from Women Against State Pension Injustice (WASPI) who said that the lack of adequate notice, or in many circumstances no notice of the changes, had left many women in a desperate situation.

A spokesperson for Pembrokeshire and Carmarthen West WASPI said: “After years of campaigning we are awaiting this judgement with bated breath, to see if we will finally get justice.

"1950s women have been denied several years of the state pensions they paid into throughout their working lives.

"Many are in dire financial straits or have to carry on in jobs they are no longer physically fit to do.

"If they had the pensions they had relied on, they could retire and free up jobs for younger people.

"This decision could make a massive difference to the lives of so many people.”

The decision of the case will be posted on the Courts and Tribunals website judiciary.uk after 10.30am.

Unlike the original High Court hearing, which attracted thousands of protesters, the result will be given virtually.

Pembrokeshire and Carmarthen West WASPI can be contacted via Facebook or by emailing pembrokeshirewaspi@gmail.com.