A ROMANIAN street dog given a new life in Pembrokeshire has become a social media star and charity fundraiser.

Cross-breed Meg has racked up more than 9,000 Twitter followers for her video posts where she chats and sings – with a little help f rom owner Ceri Jackson.

She has also raised more than £10,000 for Sirius Animal Rescue, which brought her to this country, and in her role as the fundraising mascot for the charity, has a range of merchandise and will even be appearing on their Christmas cards.

The ‘Megrobilia’ range, made by one of the charity’s supporters, includes facemasks featuring the pooch’s portrait alongside the Sirius logo

“Meg is so wonderful, and we just really wanted to give something back to the charity,” said Ceri of Saundersfoot, who adopted her pet as a pup two years ago.

"Some dogs rescued from Romania have behavioural issues, but Meg really is remarkable and has the most beautiful temperament.

“She’s super-friendly, relaxed, and great with people and other dogs.

“She’s just a dream, she really is.”

Meg has a busy social media life, as she also has over 1,000 Facebook friends and a following on YouTube, where you can enjoy one of her songs here https://youtu.be/NCE_OEaKBzA,

Her next project is a UK campervan tour of towns, events and dogs shows next summer to raise money and awareness for Sirius Animal Rescue.

“We are hoping that local businesses such as pet suppliers, mobile home dealers and business people may read our story and want to help us make this happen,” said Ceri, who can be contacted on cerijoe@gmail.com

Follow Meg on Facebook at megsnewsdesk or on Twitter @MegsNewsHound