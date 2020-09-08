PEMBROKESHIRE’S coronavirus field hospital is standing ready in case of a second wave of Covid-19.

The 126-bed facility was developed in just 26 days by converting the children’s adventure centre at Bluestone National Park Resort.

Ysbyty Enfys Cerrig Las was amongst 17 field hospitals set up in Wales at a total cost of £166million.

The aim was to double the country’s NHS bed capacity to cope with the predicted number of patients at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although only one of the facilities was actually used, a number, including the one at Bluestone, have been put in ‘hibernation’ in the event of an autumn and winter spike in coronavirus cases.

Andrew Carruthers, director of operations for Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “Ysbyty Enfys Carreg Las, at Bluestone, Pembrokeshire, is currently in hibernation so that beds can be retained in case of a second surge. The virus has not gone away, and we remain at a high state of preparedness so that we can quickly reinstate beds at short notice in several localities if needed, particularly as we approach the critical point going into the autumn and winter period.”

Mr Carruthers praised the efforts of colleagues, partners in local authorities, private businesses and contractors for their work in the speedy development of the facility.

He added: “The way in which everyone came together to deliver these field hospitals in such a short space of time earlier in the year was nothing short of remarkable, and on behalf of the health board I want to extend our deepest gratitude to all for making this happen in the midst of a very serious global pandemic.

“From the outset, the biggest challenge that we and our partners have faced has been the need to balance the public health and wellbeing of our communities with the need for our society and economy to return to a form of normality, and as a health board we are pleased that our ongoing planning and response to Covid-19 has given us capacity to be both robust and flexible.

Rebecca Rigby, director of operations at Bluestone, said: "We’re very pleased to be continuing to support Hywel Dda University Health Board.

"Ysbyty Enfys Carreg Las is a fantastic facility which is appropriately sectioned off from the rest of the resort. We have been overwhelmed by the support we continue to receive from our staff and guests."