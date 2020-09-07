JUST over 100 businesses in the Preseli Pembrokeshire constituency signed up to the UK Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme.
113 businesses signed up for it and over 69,000 meals were claimed by people across the county.
This equates to a total of £410,000 of support direct from the UK Government to cafes, pubs and restaurants in Preseli. The average discount per meal was £5.97.
Commenting on the figures, Preseli MP Stephen Crabb said: “There is no question that this scheme has helped boost trade.
“Several Pembrokeshire eateries have recorded their busiest ever periods and this has been good for our local economy. From the conversations I have had with participating businesses, they have welcomed the scheme, adding that it has allowed them to bring staff back from furlough and into work.
“These figures echo that and show just how influential the Eat Out To Help Out scheme has been for our local businesses.”
The figures released are up to August 27 and businesses have until September 30 to make a claim.