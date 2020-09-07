POLICE are investigating reports of a man sexually touching a child in the St Davids area at the weekend.
The man entered the property in the early hours of Sunday morning, September 6.
A police spokesperson said: "The suspect is described as a white male with short black curly hair, wearing dark jeans and a green coat.
"Enquiries are continuing to trace the man."
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
If you have been the victim of sexual abuse, or know someone who has, support can be found here.