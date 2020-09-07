A 6,500-mile charity challenge over land and sea awaits a group of endurance sportswomen from Tenby this autumn.

This Saturday (September 12) sees the 12-strong Dreamcatchers team embark on the Welsh Three Peaks Challenge as the curtain-raiser to three months of walking, cycling and running to raise money for two good causes.

Pembrokeshire mental health charity Give the Boys a Lift and the Wales Air Ambulance have been chosen by the girls.

“What we all have in common is that we all strong, feisty women, all believers of dreams, who support each other, and we are inclusive and empowering,” said Dreamcatcher Caroline Cumberlin. “Taking on this challenge is just extending that.

“The recent months have been life-changing for everybody, and we don’t want to waste that time ahead.

“We decided to raise money for charities that have been affected by the Covid pandemic whilst our own races have been put on hold this year.

“We understand that it’s a difficult financial time for everybody, so decided on a challenge that we felt was worthwhile enough to warrant donations.”

The Dreamcatchers are Caroline Cumberlin, Lana Brace, Jo Carlile, Anne Rossiter, Ali Rees, Cindy Richards, Tracey Scotcher, Amy Drewett, Philippa Graham, Deb Williams, Evie Fowke, Nina Goldsworthy.

The Dreamcatchers’ target for their three-month challenge is £1,500, and donations can be made via justgiving.com/crowdfunding/dreamcatchers12

Donations have received a £150 kick-start from Harbour Wealth of Tenby, with Big Brums sponsoring the Dreamcatchers’ tops and Manorbier Post Office and Stores sponsoring jackets.