Domino's have revealed that their 'much-anticipated' vegan pizzas have launched across the UK.

The move follows a successful trial at 46 stores earlier this year.

Ahead of Monday's nationwide roll-out, truckloads of fresh veggies and vegan dough balls were delivered to 1,200 Domino's stores.

What are the new vegan pizzas?

The two vegan pizzas that have been added to the menu include:

The Vegan Margherita, made using vine-ripened tomato sauce, Domino’s very own vegan cheese alternative, and topped with freshly diced tomatoes and a scattering of Domino’s herb blend.

The Vegan Vegi Supreme stays true to the much-loved original, adorned with a rainbow of fresh vegetables, including mushrooms, sweetcorn, onions, green and red peppers.

What have Domino's said about the new additions to the menu?

During the trial, Domino's new vegan fans challenged the pizza company to create a version of the Garlic & Herb dip they'd heard so many rave reviews of.

The pizza chain say the prayers of vegan customers have been answered as the food innovation crew at Domino's have also created a vegan friendly version of the iconic dip.

Melanie Howe, Legume Legend at Domino’s said: “Domino's may not be the first, but following fantastic feedback from our recent trial, we're confident ours tastes the best.

"Our pizza chefs have been tucked away in test kitchens perfecting the recipe to ensure our vegan friendly range recreates the unique magic of Domino's famous original dough.

"Of course, nothing says Domino’s like our Garlic & Herb dip, so we're proud to have perfected a worthy equivalent of the legendary pot so our vegan fans can also dunk or drizzle to their hearts’ content.”

When did the new vegan pizza's go on sale?

The Domino’s vegan-friendly range launched in stores across the UK on Monday, September 7, and can be ordered online on www.dominos.co.uk.