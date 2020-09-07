A drug-driving teenager was ‘mortified’ to put his employment prospects at risk when he was spotted smoking a ‘bong’ in a car.
Christopher Thomas, of Charles Thomas Avenue, Pembroke Dock, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, September 1.
Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said police received information that there were concerns a man was smoking a bong, a device generally used for smoking cannabis, in a vehicle on March 2.
Thomas, 18, was stopped while driving a Ford Fiesta on the A477 at the Cleddau Bridge, Pembroke Dock.
He accepted he had a bong in the car, and was found to be over the controlled drug limit when a blood sample was taken.
Tom Lloyd, defending, said there was no evidence of bad driving or significant impairment.
“The reading was just over the limit. He has never been in trouble before.”
Mr Lloyd said Thomas was a hardworking man who was ‘mortified’ to lose his clean character and was ‘genuinely remorseful’.
He added: “The impact of the loss of his licence will be huge. He has put himself in a position where finding employment will be very difficult.
“He knows that he has been extremely stupid.”
Magistrates banned Thomas from driving for 12 months and fined him £120.
He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.
Comments are closed on this article.