Two people in Haverfordwest got their day off to a terrific start after waking up to the news their postcodes had scooped them £1,000 each.
The Shipmans Lane neighbours netted the windfall when SA61 1NS was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Tuesday, August 18 2020.
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners.
She said: “Congratulations to those in Haverfordwest who have had a golden envelope delivered to them today.
“I hope they can treat themselves to something special with the cash.”
A minimum of 32per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £600 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.
This draw was promoted by Crisis, the UK’s national homelessness charity, which has been awarded more than £4.4 million in funding raised by players.
