Sky have launched a brand-new sports channel to bring coverage of NFL games to viewers across the UK.

We've put together everything you need to know about the new channel, including how you can watch it.

What is the new channel?

Sky Sports NFL. Picture: Sky

Sky Sports NFL launched on September 3 ahead of the 2020 season, which kicks off on September 10.

The move comes amid a new five-year deal between Sky and the NFL to broadcast games, and is the first time ever that the league have partnered with an international broadcaster to launch a channel dedicated to the sport.

The agreement also marks the 25th anniversary of live NFL coverage on Sky Sports.

Sky say the new in-season channel will be the round-the-clock home of the NFL on television in the UK and Republic of Ireland from the regular season through to the playoffs, with Super Bowl LV live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on February 7.

What can viewers expect on the new channel?

Sky Sports NFL viewers can look forward to the following:

Minimum of five live games each week.

First-pick exclusive game on Sky Sports NFL in the 6pm and 9pm slot every Sunday.

Every Thursday Night, Sunday Night and Monday Night Football.

NFL RedZone.

Every minute of every playoff game, Pro Bowl and Super Bowl live.

Flagship programming from NFL Network, including the popular Good Morning Football and Total Access shows.

Award-winning documentaries and other content from NFL Films and NBC Sports.

Brand new weekly shows to review the action and discuss the stories of the league, including original Sky Sports programming.

Increased coverage across Sky Sports News, digital and social platforms.

What have the NFL said?

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said: “Sky Sports has been a fantastic broadcast partner for a quarter of a century.

“This new five-year agreement and the launch of a dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel will undoubtedly continue our rapid growth in the UK and Ireland.

“We are excited that our expanded partnership with Sky will provide even more NFL content to our millions of UK and Irish fans.”

What have Sky said?

Stephen van Rooyen, chief executive officer, Sky UK and Europe said: “We are proud of our quarter-century partnership with the NFL and are hugely excited about launching a dedicated channel which will be a first for the NFL with an international broadcaster.

“Sky Sports NFL will allow us to take our customers even closer to the sport.

“Sky Sports has shown live NFL since 1995 and played a big role in growing the sport in the UK & Ireland over the last 25 years.

“Now, as part of Comcast, we are excited about taking our partnership to a whole new level.

“Our viewers are passionate sports fans and we look forward to capturing the drama of NFL for another five years.”

How to watch Sky Sports NFL

Sky Sports NFL, which will be channel 407 on the Sky platform, will bring viewers the story of the entire season, which begins as reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs take on the Houston Texans on September 10.

The new channel joins the broadcaster’s portfolio of dedicated channels for Premier League, Football, Cricket, F1 and Golf.