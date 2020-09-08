Witnesses were shocked to see a Milford Haven man with his trousers around his ankles and genitals exposed, a court has heard.

Jonathan William Smith, of Howarth Close, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates from custody on Tuesday, September 1, having previously pleaded guilty to exposure and failing to surrender.

Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told the bench a woman was sitting in her car with her two children when she noticed Smith, 51, with his trousers around his ankles and his penis exposed in Cromwell Road, Milford Haven, on June 21.

Another two women were on the street nearby and would have had sight of Smith.

The court heard that a warrant was issued when Smith failed to attend his last hearing, and he had been remanded into custody for a week after appearing before a district judge in Swansea.

Tom Lloyd, defending, said Smith had failed to attend his court hearing due to confusion about the date.

“The judge may have remanded him for the purpose of reminding him what happens when you do not attend court.

“It has been a salutary lesson to him.”

Magistrates adjourned the case until September 22 for a probation report to be prepared.

Smith was released on bail with the conditions to comply with the probation service and to reside at the address given.