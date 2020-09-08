A MAN will appear in court in December, charged with driving whilst over the limit and failing to stop after an accident.
Police were called to Conway Drive in Steynton on Sunday morning (Sept 6) after the driver collided with four stationery vehicles before driving off.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Police were called at 7.15am on Sunday, September 6, 2020 to a report of a road traffic collision on Conway Drive, Steynton, Milford Haven.
“A grey Audi collided with four stationery vehicles and left the scene.
“A 38-year old male from Milford Haven has been charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above the limit and failing to stop after a road accident.
“He has been bailed to appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on the 1/12/2020.”