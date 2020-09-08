POLICE officers in Neyland held a successful event at Neyland Cricket Club on Sunday (Sept 6).
Officers spoke to members of the Wales disability cricket team and other members of the public on reducing the risk of becoming a victim of crime.
Topics discussed included online scams and how to protect the most vulnerable from falling victim to them.
Members of the public were also able to check how secure their password was and use tablets to check how susceptible they could be to online scams.
Cricket Wales Disability said: “Educating and safeguarding our players is a vital part of their development, thank you Milford Haven police.”