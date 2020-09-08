A drink-driver’s car was dragged to a farmyard after colliding with a church wall.

Laura Diane Barber, of Pendine, St Clears, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, September 1.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said police were called to the scene of a traffic collision on the B4314, in Pendine on August 8, and found that a vehicle had collided with a church boundary wall.

The Audi A3 involved had been dragged to a nearby farmyard, and was found to have sustained substantial damage, with both airbags deployed.

Barber, 28, confirmed she had been driving the car.

She was found to have 47mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

Barber, who represented herself, apologised to the court, adding she had not eaten anything since getting up at 4am on the day in question.

“It was my own mistake, I had not had anything to eat while drinking alcohol.

“I am just really sorry.”

Barber added that her licence was important for her job and family, but she hoped to be able to retain her employment, which involved milking cows and driving tractors.

“I desperately need my licence for everything that I do.”

Magistrates banned Barber from driving for 12 months and fined her £250.

She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.