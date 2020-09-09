A Solva man had denied drink-driving.
Rhys Dylan Caleb Vaughan, of Bro Dawel, pleaded not guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 1.
It is alleged that Vaughan, 21, drove a VW Caddy on the A487, at Fishguard on August 2, with 60mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.
The case was adjourned for a case management hearing at Llanelli court on October 8, and Vaughan was released on unconditional bail.
