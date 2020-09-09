POLICE had to disperse a large group of youths from the Haven’s Head retail park area of Milford Haven on Monday (September 7).
There had been reports of disorder in the area and the group of youths were initially reluctant to leave the area.
In order to prevent further escalation of anti-social behaviour in the area police used a section 34 dispersal order to break up the gathering.
A police spokesperson said: “We would ask parents to keep track of their children at night and ensure that they stay away from Haven’s Head unless they have good reason to be there.
“We will be treating any issue of anti-social behaviour robustly and enforce the section 34 powers if required.”
