THIS years’ visit of Father Christmas for Milford Haven's lights switch-on has had to be called off because of the coronavirus regulations.

The event was discussed at the meeting of Milford Haven Town Council on Monday, September 7.

Councillors agreed that because of the regulations issued by the Welsh Government, this year's Visit of Father Christmas event had to be cancelled.

The Mayor of Milford Haven, councillor Terry Davies, said that it was ‘most unfortunate’ that this event would not be going ahead this year.

He also assured everyone in the town that the Christmas Lights on the Town Hall and in the Memorial Gardens will be still in place as in previous years.

Santa’s Post Box will also still be in its usual position to allow the children to send their letters to Santa.

The Mayor added that this had not been an easy decision for councillors to make but said that they had to adhere to the guidelines set by the Welsh Government to ensure their duty of care to everyone in the town.

The Mayor said: “We are looking forward to a bigger and better event next year for us all.”

The matter had been discussed at a previous meeting of the Town Council in August where it had been agreed to apply for a road closure for the event.

However, at that meeting, members had said they were mindful of the coronavirus regulations which may stop the event from going ahead.