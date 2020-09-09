THE appointment of an acting senior coroner for Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire and arrangements for coroner services in the future will be discussed by senior members of Pembrokeshire County Council next week.
The Cabinet meets on Monday, September 14, to discuss arrangements following the resignation of HM Coroner Mark Layton in May.
Following Mr Layton’s resignation, on June 1, Paul Bennett, assistant coroner for Swansea and Neath/Port Talbot accepted the position of acting senior coroner for Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire.
Under the Coroner and Justice Act 2009 the chief coroner has asked that each council consider if the coroner jurisdiction of Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire should be amalgamated with another coroner area before a permanent senior coroner appointment is made.
The possible amalgamation of the Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire Coroner area with the Swansea and Neath/Port Talbot jurisdiction is an option.
The report to Cabinet states each council area will need to consider whether amalgamation is appropriate and justify whatever decision is reached.
Cabinet members are asked to note the appointment of Mr Bennett as acting senior coroner for Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire.
They are also recommended that the head of legal and democratic services take the necessary steps required to address the issue of amalgamation of Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire coroner area with another coroner area.
Cabinet meets at 10am on Monday.
The meeting will be broadcast at pembrokeshire.public-i.tv/core/portal/home
