MORE Pembrokeshire bars, cafes and restaurants are to become eligible for a grant helping them to re-open safely.

The Café Culture grant helps businesses through the purchase of high quality outdoor furniture, canopies, igloo bubbles, barriers and seating areas for outdoor areas for public spaces.

The grant has been expanded so bars, cafes and restaurants out of immediate town centres can now apply.

Businesses located within walking distance of town centres, with potential to support and feed off town centre footfall are invited to apply.

The grant of up to £1,000 (up to a maximum of 80 per cent of eligible costs) also covers retrospective purchases of such equipment ordered on or after June 26 2020.

In total, £100,000 has been provided through the Welsh Government Transforming Towns initiative which helps businesses put social distancing measures in place in their outdoor spaces.

Grants are available for independent small to medium-sized enterprises. Those that require additional licences or planning permission will need to apply for those as part of the grant process.

Paul Miller, Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet member for economy, tourism, leisure and culture, said: “Over recent weeks, I’ve heard from a number of business who we’d love to help, but who are ineligible under current rules.

“I’m determined we do all we can to help as many businesses as possible through this scheme and so I’m pleased to be able to announce these changes, which will ensure more local businesses can benefit.

“I would urge any business that thinks they may be eligible to apply. This money is there and available for Pembrokeshire businesses.”

For more information and to apply, see: pembrokeshire.gov.uk/business-advice-and-support/cafe-culture-grant