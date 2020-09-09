Pembrokeshire’s healthcare heroes will be celebrated in the Western Telegraph’s 2020 Health and Care Awards.

The challenges of this difficult year shone a light on the important work of our health and care professionals, as they continue to deal with an unprecedented public health situation.

These inspirational workers have been on the frontline, at the heart of our communities day and night, selflessly supporting people across the county.

Communities have clapped and shown their appreciation where they can, and these awards are an opportunity to highlight the outstanding achievements of talented teams and dedicated individuals and to show support for unsung heroes from across the health spectrum.

The awards will share their stories and celebrate these exceptional people and the amazing work they constantly carry out in our communities.

This is the third year of the awards, and the December 5 event, compered by a popular celebrity, will be held digitally. Footage of the unique show will be broadcast on the Western Telegraph website and YouTube.

Hussain Bayoomi, Western Telegraph managing director, said: “We were delighted to announce the third annual Western Telegraph Health And Care Awards in association with BMI Werndale Hospital and Bluestone National Park Resort.

“Together we will continue to shine a light and to honour all those incredible health and care workers both at individual and team level, those that are at the heart of our communities.

“We want to celebrate all those that have risen to the challenge of the past few months, overcoming adversity, showing tremendous strength, courage, compassion, and tenacity.

“We want to share your story and create a permanent record of all those incredible achievements.”

The awards offer the public an opportunity to nominate members of the health professions who have transformed their lives or who go above and beyond their duties to help make lives better.

Entries are now open. To nominate a local healthcare hero visit www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/healthandcareawards

This year’s 14 categories are:

Care Home of the Year

GP Practice of the Year

Doctor of the Year

Nurse of the Year

Early Years Award

Volunteer of the Year

West Wales Unsung Hero Award

Pharmacy of the Year

Best Innovation Award

Outstanding Achievement Award

Support Staff Award

Paramedic of the Year

Together We Achieve Award

Mental Health and Wellbeing Award