Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet members are to discuss the potential options for flood alleviation measures at Haven’s Head and Lower Priory, Milford Haven.
The cabinet meets on Monday, September 14, and on the agenda are the findings of a report commissioned following a major flooding event in November 2018.
The November 8, 2018 flooding at Lower Priory and Havens Head saw floodwater as high as eight feet, devastating homes and residents’ lives.
Emergency services battled the waters, with residents fearing for their lives.
One of the issues raised from the November 8 incident was a claimed failure by the Port of Milford Haven to keep water-draining culverts clear at Lower Priory and Havens Head.
It is also claimed by local residents that a lake of water at Lower Priory, which was once tidal, has gradually become silted up since the development of the Havens Head retail park, with water less able to drain.
The report by Capita examined the causes of the flooding and identified a ‘business as usual’ scenario as a viable option.
However, a series of other potential options were also highlighted.
In July, The Services Overview and Scrutiny Committee resolved that the matter be reported to cabinet, with the recommendation to explore every possible avenue of funding to alleviate the flooding problem.
The report before cabinet recommends an additional review examining enhanced option costing, the viability of addressing the flooding of properties, property level protection, potential impact of climate change and the potential for partnership working.
Cabinet meets at 10am on Monday, September 14.
The meeting will be broadcast at pembrokeshire.public-i.tv/core/portal/home