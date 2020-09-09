A retired oil distribution manager died after suffering a "catastrophic head injury", an inquest has heard.

Maxwell Ian Smith, 79, from Pembroke died on December 26, 2019, at Withybush Hospital.

At an inquest on August 27, Maggie Julien, the acting coroner's officer, said Mr Smith worked as a distribution manager for Pembroke Oil refinery before taking an early retirement aged 63.

The court heard he was in good health and active, playing golf into his 70s.

"Unfortunately, in the summer of 2018 there was a fire in one of their neighbouring properties," Ms Julien said.

"Despite him not being medically affected by this fire, he became very distressed as he and his wife watched their own home being destroyed.

"Soon after this had happened they were temporarily rehoused in a nearby bungalow while their own home was rebuilt."

Ms Julien said he had been mobile and self-sufficient while living in the bungalow but had begun to suffer from falls.

"It was noticed that he had a number of bumps and bruises as a result of these falls, however, he did not go to the doctors," the coroner's officer said.

Ms Julien added the family noticed that he had begun to lose weight after the incident and seemed to have a lack of energy.

On December 22, 2019, Mr Smith suffered a fall down the stairs at his home and sustained a head injury.

However, Mr Smith refused to let his wife call an ambulance.

She went to bed and about eight hours later she discovered him in an unresponsive state and called for an ambulance.

At Withybush Hospital it was discovered he had suffered a bleed on the brain. Ward staff found him unresponsive, following an examination Mr Smith was pronounced dead.

Paul Bennet, the acting coroner described Mr Smith as having sustained a "catastrophic" head injury.

"It is my finding that Mr Max Smith died on December 26, 2019, at Withybush Hospital having fallen at his home on December 22, 2019.

"I, therefore, record a conclusion of accidental death."