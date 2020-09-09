A sous-chef put his career at risk when he was caught driving after using cannabis.
Shane Liam Williamson, of Haven Drive, Hakin, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, September 1.
Prosecutor Sian Vaughan said police could smell cannabis when they conducted a spot-check on a Vauxhall Astra driven by Williamson on Old Hakin Road, Haverfordwest, at 9.40pm on March 3.
“Mr Williamson confirmed that he was a cannabis user. The reading was four, the legal limit being two.”
Tom Lloyd, defending, said Williamson, 23, had been fully compliant with the officers and there was no suggestion of bad driving.
He added that Williamson was now a sous-chef after starting his career in the kitchen as a pot-washer, but would find it difficult to get to work without a driving licence, and could lose his job as a result.
“He is a young man who unfortunately has let himself down after doing very, very well over the past few years.”
Magistrates banned Williamson from driving for 12 months and fined him £500.
He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £50 surcharge.
