All 28 Premier League matches being played behind closed doors during September will be shown live on TV after an agreement was reached on Tuesday, it has been confirmed.

The league said the existing rights holders – which include Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon and the BBC – will all now screen matches in September.

Seventeen of the matches were already scheduled for broadcast but the league has confirmed that the remaining 11 will be too.

We've put together the latest fixture list of matches, including which broadcaster will show them.

How many matches will broadcasters show in September?

Sky Sports and BT Sport have already selected 17 matches for live broadcast for the first three match rounds of the 2020/21 season.

Of theose remaining 11 matches, Sky Sports will broadcast an additional six, BT Sport a further three and BBC and Amazon Prime Video one each.

What about the radio?

At the time of writing, the Premier League say they are also in discussions with BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT to agree a similar solution for radio.

What about matches after September?

In a statement on their website, the Premier Leage said: "In consultation with all relevant stakeholders, the Premier League is considering appropriate arrangements for matches which will take place after 1 October.

"The Premier League is working on a step-by-step approach, while monitoring the developments regarding the League’s number one priority of getting fans back into full stadiums as soon as possible, with safety always being our priority."

FIXTURE LIST: Here's when these Premier League matches will be shown on TV

All times below are BST.

The Premier League say that confirmation of broadcast selections for the final 10 fixtures in September will follow in due course. We'll update our article when further details are announced.

Saturday, September 12, 2020

12:30 Fulham v Arsenal (BT Sport)

15:00 Crystal Palace v Southampton (BT Sport)

17:30 Liverpool v Leeds (Sky Sports)

20:00 West Ham v Newcastle (Sky Sports)

Sunday, September 13, 2020

14:00 West Brom v Leicester (Sky Sports)

16:30 Spurs v Everton (Sky Sports)

Monday, September 14, 2020

18:00 Sheffield Utd v Wolves (Sky Sports)

20:15 Brighton v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

Saturday, September 19, 2020

12:30 Everton v West Brom (BT Sport)

15:00 Leeds v Fulham (BT Sport)

17:30 Man Utd v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports)

20:00 Arsenal v West Ham (Sky Sports)

Sunday, September 20, 2020

12:00 Southampton v Spurs (BT Sport)

14:00 Newcastle v Brighton (Sky Sports)

16:30 Chelsea v Liverpool (Sky Sports)

19:00 Leicester v Burnley (BBC Sport)

Monday, September 21, 2020

18:00 Aston Villa v Sheffield Utd (Sky Sports)

20:15 Wolves v Man City (Sky Sports)