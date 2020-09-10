THE family of a woman who died in hospital have said that it is ‘highly suspicious’ that a document was not scanned for the purposes of a court hearing.

Rosalie Harvey passed away on June 25, 2018, aged 85, and her inquest was held at County Hall on Thursday, March 12.

The inquest was adjourned, and another hearing was held on Friday, August 14.

It was revealed that the document that had not been scanned related to Mrs Harvey’s medical records.

A post-mortem states that her death was caused by a number of health issues including cardio-respiratory failure, aspirational pneumonia and chronic kidney disease.

Mrs Harvey’s health had improved, but, despite a plan being put in place, to which a doctor said the family would see a ‘vast improvement’ in their mother, Mrs Harvey’s health deteriorated, and doctors were unable to resuscitate her when she went into cardiac arrest.

In the period leading up to her death, the family say she was given two syringes with a white fluid in them which she vomited up almost straight away.

At the first hearing on Thursday, March 12, the Coroner for Pembrokeshire heard that the two syringes which had been given to her had not been documented and nobody was aware what substance it was.

The inquest also heard from Dr Alan Fletcher, medical examiner for England and Wales who said that it was ‘most unlikely’ that a period of treatment could have been done differently.

He also said that the use of some medications would only work for certain problems and therefore all medication would need to be adjusted.

Dr Fletcher went on to say that there was insufficient grounds to consider anaphylaxis as an underlying cause of death.

He said that a combination of other health issues such as her heart disease, and an infection displayed with features of sepsis were the reasons for her death.

Dr Petya Nedeva had asked for a toxicology report before closing her post-mortem and said that the results of the analysis were consistent with anaphylaxis.

However, she said that this was not a factor in her death and said that it was down to cardiorespiratory failure, sepsis, aspirational pneumonia and chronic kidney disease.

Another court hearing has been scheduled for October 30.