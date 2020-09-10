A VILLAGE has said a fond farewell to its local 'treasure' - PCSO Jim Moffatt.

The ex-soldier and former police dog handler has won a place in the hearts of residents and businesspeople in Saundersfoot, where he has been based at the police station as a police community support officer for the past 12 years.

"Jim will be remembered with fondness for his sweet tooth, and especially for his fairness, his sense of humour, his tongue-in-cheek cheek and his ability to make you laugh; his kindness and that quality of always being willing to go that extra mile," said Maryellen Doyle, on behalf of the village.

"He is, in the words of many, many residents and business owners, and his colleagues, 'irreplacable'."

Maryellen organised a surprise presentation to Jim on Saundersfoot's harbour decking yesterday (Thursday), ahead of his final day of duty in Pembrokeshire next Monday.

Describing him as a village 'treasure', she said: "He will be hugely missed by Saundersfoot village and the surrounding areas, as the huge number of messages on his leaving cards and the huge collection donated to his leaving gifts attests."

Goodbye gifts included photographs of Saundersfoot in the snow and Carew Castle; a hand-crafted wooden barometer and hampers of Pembrokeshire and Welsh products.

There was also money left over which Jim has donated to the local First Responders and Saundersfoot Playgroup.

Jim's role as a PCSO not only saw him pounding the pavements of Saundersfoot, but also covering Amroth, Carew, East Williamston, St Florence, Llanteg and Summerhill.

On his routes, and as part of his neighbourhood policing duties, he has called into countless businesses and homes to check on everyone, particularly the elderly and vulnerable, where he was rarely known to refuse a cup of tea or coffee with the obligatory biscuit or piece of cake.

Jim also ran the local Police and Communities Together (PACT) meeting in Saundersfoot, which under his stewardship grew to be one of the largest-attended of its kind in Wales.

Although Jim is saying goodbye to Saundersfoot, he will not be leaving the police force.

He is returning, by way of transfer, as a PCSO to the original beat he worked as a police officer in Staffordshire.

His son Neal, who has been working and living in Tenby with his wife and family, is to follow in his dad's footsteps and also become a PCSO in Staffordshire on September 21.