MEMBERS of Neyland Town Council have agreed to purchase its Christmas lights for this year.
The matter was discussed at a meeting of the Town Council, held remotely, on Monday, September 7.
However, there was some discussion over reducing the number of lights in the town.
Mayor, councillor Simon Hancock said: “I would be against reducing the number of lights, it would lose its effect.”
Cllr Mike Harry said: “Almost every lamp has a light on, and it is an awful lot of money.
The council’s clerk, Jane Clark said that the people of Neyland loved the lights and added that if they wanted to do something different it could cost a lot more money.
Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Hancock added: “I think this three-year deal represents value for money for the council.
“The public have a right to expect the town to look festive and these new lights will help to add seasonal cheer which will be sorely needed after the most difficult year possible.”