POLICE are appealing for information after a large public order incident in Herbrandston on Tuesday night (September 8).
The incident, involving a large group of youths, saw Milford Haven officers supported by units from Pembroke and Haverfordwest, as well as the Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit and Pembrokeshire Firearms teams.
Officers had to use PAVA spray during the incident to prevent further escalation of disorder during the incident at around 7pm.
PC Adam Bateman said: “We are now piecing together what happened, through use of body worn camera footage, but I am aware that a large amount of people were in the area and would be able to assist with providing an account of what they saw.
“Lots of people called this in, but there was a considerable amount of onlookers, potentially with mobile phone evidence, which we would like to see.”
Three people were arrested on suspicion of affray. Two men, aged 21 and 19, have since been bailed, while a 17-year-old has been released under investigation.
Anyone with information can report it online online: bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, by email: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, by phone on 101 or by text: If you are Deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote reference: DPP/0064/08/09/2020/01/C