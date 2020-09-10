A LONG-SERVING headteacher had announced he will retire at the end of the year, three years after taking on the county’s first all through Welsh-medium three to 16 school in Haverfordwest.
Michael Davies will also retire from Ysgol y Preseli, Cymych, where he has been at the helm since 2009, after joining the school as a geography teacher in 1986.
Mr Davies became executive head of Ysgol Caer Elen in 2017 and said his decision to step down on December 31 had not been an easy one.
“However, I know that now is the right time to step aside for the benefit of Ysgol Caer Elen and Ysgol Y Preseli and to hand over the reins to the leaders of the future,” he said in a letter sent to parents on September 10.
Mr Davies adds that Ysgol Y Preseli’s deputy headteacher Iola Phillips will also be retiring at the end of the Autumn term, after taking on the role in 2012, joining the school in 2001 as a Welsh teacher.
He thanked governors and senior management teams at both schools for their support, adding “I also hope that the unique partnership that has been established between Ysgol Caer Elen and Ysgol Y Preseli will continue to flourish.”
“I take great pride in the successes of the school on many levels and I will treasure forever the memories and experiences I have of working with the pupils, staff, parents, governors and the local community,” said Mr Davies.