CAR parking charges have been increased in all Pembrokeshire County Council car parks.
The decision to increase charges was made by Cabinet members in March 2020 with the aim of maintaining and improving parking facilities for residents and visitors.
The review included recommendations to roll out cashless parking payments, protect the future of public toilets situated in car parks, bring in an enhanced maintenance regime and establish a capital reserve to enable investment.
The implementation of the new charges was delayed until September 9, due to Covid-19. They were advertised in the press and the meeting was webcast and publicised beforehand.
Cllr Phil Baker, Cabinet Member for Infrastructure, said: “As an authority we need to ensure that we continue to invest in our car parks as these are vital assets for our communities and our economy.
“The increase in charges also allows us to support other provisions such as increased maintenance, including for the public toilets within our car parks.
“Regular user of our car parks can purchase a pre-paid permit which gives discount on the daily rates.”
Please view: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/parking-in-pembrokeshire/car-parking-permits