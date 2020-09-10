A NIGHT with some of Wales' freshest musicians is on offer on YouTube this weekend.
The Span Arts 'live at home' series continues with a performance from global fusion band Bardd, along with support from Merthyr-based soul singer Eädyth.
The event will stream live on the arts charity's YouTube page on Saturday September 12 at 8pm.
Bardd's line-up are award-winning spoken word artist Martin Daws - who was Young Peopole's Laureate Wales from 2013-16; double Wales beatbox champion Mr Phormula outstanding multi-instrumentalist Henry Horrell on guitar, keys and bass
Bardd state that they are “bringing all that we are together into one beautiful groove: our different instruments, our different languages, our different musical styles, it's all in there working out the differences together.”
Eädyth is fast becoming a household name to listeners of BBC Wales and BBC Radio Cymru due to her unique electro-soul sound and bilingual lyricism.
In 2020 she also received airtime from KISS FM and BBC Radio 1.
Over the past two years, Eädyth has been part of both the BBC Horizons and Forté Project talent development schemes.
Fans of Solange and Abi Oca will revel in the warmth of Eädyth's soulful, soaring vocals, whilst fans of Massive Attack and Burial will enjoy the combination of fractured beats with dark and ominous production.
For more information, see span-arts.org.uk/