A MEMBER of a climbing party was taken to hospital last night, September 10, after a cliff fall at St Govans.
Tenby's all-weather lifeboat was launched at around 7pm, following a call to the Coastguard from climbers reporting one of their party had fallen several metres, suffering injuries at St Govans.
The volunteer crew made best speed to the scene, 11 miles west of Tenby, along with Tenby and St Govans Coastguard Rescue Teams and Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 187.
As the lifeboat arrived on scene, the helicopter paramedic was already attending to the faller, so the lifeboat crew launched the Y-boat with several crew members aboard to go into the rocks to offer assistance.
Once the climber had been winched into the helicopter, the Y-boat took the two remaining members of the climbing party back to the all-weather lifeboat, before dropping them at an accessible bay, where they were met by Coastguards.
Once the man was on his way to hospital, the lifeboat was stood down to return to station, arriving at 9.40pm.