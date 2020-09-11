PEOPLE must wear facemasks in shops and other indoor public spaces in Wales from Monday.
And in a further hiking up of measures designed to combat the growing number of coronavirus cases, First Minister Mark Drakeford will also announce today a new limit of six people will be introduced on the number of people who can meet indoors at any one time.
All six must belong to the same extended household group.
The changes come as parts of Wales have seen an increase in cases of the virus linked to people meeting and socialising with others indoors but without social distancing.
There will be no change to the current rules, which allow up to four households to form an exclusive extended household in Wales, and no change to the rules on meeting outdoors.
These changes will not apply in Caerphilly County Borough Council area, where local restrictions have been introduced, including a suspension on extended households meeting indoors, to control a sharp rise in coronavirus cases and protect public health.