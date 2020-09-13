SEAFOOD from West Wales is being served in East Wales thanks to a recent partnership between two food businesses.

Working together, St Dogmaels seafood business Cardigan Bay Fish and Torfaen wholesaler, Vin Sullivan Foods Ltd, have succeeded in boosting their businesses by generating a host of new customers.

With support from the Wales Seafood Cluster, the two enterprises are now delivering seafood to customers across South East Wales.

Collaboration comes naturally to Cardigan Bay Fish, with owners Len and Mandy Walters involved in a number of initiatives to highlight the Welsh seafood industry and the quality and abundance of the catch.

Len and their son Aaron, fish all year-round for a variety of fish and shellfish.

Their award-winning business is also a stalwart of local produce markets, where customers flock to buy dishes created by Mandy, such as potted crab and mackerel pâté.

When the opportunity came to work with Vin Sullivan in reaching new customers, the couple got on board.

Mandy said: “We’ve known Chris at Vin Sullivan for a while, but when lockdown came he approached us to join their new venture. Now, they have been coming down here weekly for more of our live lobster and crab, as well as our potted crab and mackerel pâté

“Being part of the Cluster has helped our business and enabled us to build on our relationship with Vin Sullivan. It is good too that more Welsh seafood is staying in Wales and is being sold in the home market.”

Lesley Griffiths, the Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs, said, “Working together Vin Sullivan Foods and Cardigan Bay Fish have successfully generated new markets for both businesses.

“Over the last few months we have seen people increasingly buy local, with innovative and collaborative ventures of this kind creating more opportunities for the public to buy and enjoy a range of fantastic, fresh Welsh produce.

"This not only boosts local economies but also supports our ambition for a greener Wales with shorter supply chains and healthier seas. I hope more people across Wales will seek out and support them as well as our other top-class Welsh food businesses.”

The Wales Seafood Cluster is a Cywain-led project which encourages collaborative working among businesses and individuals in the seafood sector.

Owen Haines, Seafood Cluster Manager (South Wales) said, “Collaboration is at the heart of the Seafood Cluster, and we hope more fishing and seafood enterprises will join together to build new, sustainable markets for their produce.

“I’m delighted that by working together Vin Sullivan and Cardigan Bay Fish have been able to tap into a new customer base that is eager to buy Welsh seafood.

“The past six months have been particularly difficult and challenging for the fishing industry, and as a Cluster, we have been working closely with many businesses to find ways to mitigate the market affects created by Covid-19.”