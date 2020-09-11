THE re-opening of Pembrokeshire’s leisure facilities is continuing to progress, with new fitness sessions being added regularly and more clubs returning where feasible.

Already, swimming pools and gyms are open and a range of classes are running in each centre (all sessions must be pre-booked).

The re-opening process has been very successful, said Cllr Paul Miller, Cabinet Member for Economy, Tourism, Leisure and Culture.

“Our social distancing and cleaning protocols appear to be working well and we are extremely grateful for the support and positive feedback from our customers,” he said.

Among the clubs which have been welcomed back are Haverfordwest gymnastics, U3A bowls, and several swimming and triathlon clubs across the county.

Free swimming for over 60s is being offered on Mondays as well as discounted rates throughout the week, and one-to-one, parent and toddler ‘bubbles and splash’, adult swimming lessons and other activities are set to be offered soon.

Julie Ashley-Jones, Business Improvement Manager at Pembrokeshire Leisure, said leisure centre staff are looking forward to welcoming back customers as soon as they feel ready.

“If you’re keen to return, don’t forget you can start up right now by taking out our BeActive membership for just £19 per month,” she said. “Other memberships on offer include our concessionary Passport to Leisure at just £10 per month and new from this month is our reduced offer of a Household membership for up to five people for £45 per month. Please visit https://connect.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/Join/MemberRegistration.aspx

“We are also pleased to announce that six-month carers free memberships are once again available (proof of eligibility required – please email leisureadmin@pembrokeshire.gov.uk for both the passport to leisure and carers memberships).

The BeActive membership covers use of gyms, pools and classes across all centres and will be available from now until December 31, 2020.

“We’ve worked very hard on the safe, phased re-opening of our leisure facilities,” added Julie. “But don’t take our word for it! We’re now offering in person tours so you can see the new arrangements for yourself. All you need to do is ring your local leisure centre and book in for a tour.

“We also have short videos on our facebook pages of how the centres have prepared to ensure social distancing in gyms, group exercise halls and swimming pools. Just search for your local centre’s page on facebook and have a look for yourself.”

• For all centre news, updates, timetables, details of sessions and how to book, please view https://www.pembrokeshireleisure.co.uk or download the ‘Pembs Leisure’ App.

• All sessions must be booked and paid for in advance and customers are reminded not to visit leisure centres if they have any Covid-19 symptoms.