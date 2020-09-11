A DOG had to be rescued by the coastguard on Friday morning (September 11) as it fell over a cliff at Swanlake Bay near Manorbier.
HM Coastguard teams from St Govans and Tenby were launched to the area with the RNLI also attending.
Members of HM Coastguard St Govans liaised with the lifeboat so that they could be directed to where the dog was.
The lifeboat launched its Y-Class boat to come ashore and assess the situation. It was decided due to the dog’s position to conduct a rope rescue from the cliff top.
The combined Coastguard teams set up a rope rescue system to enable a rope technician to be lowered down to recover the dog.
Whilst the operation was taking place a member of RNLI crew stayed at the bottom of the cliff incase the dog made its way down the cliff.
The dog was successfully recovered to the top of the cliff in an animal rescue bag where it was excited to be reunited with its grateful owner.