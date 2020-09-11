A 91-year-old man died after falling at his home, a coroner's court heard late last month.

Eric Gibbs, who lived in Manorbier, died at Withybush Hospital on January 2, 2020.

An inquest, held on Thursday, August 27, heard that Mr Gibbs was born in Worcestershire and trained as an architect before going on to work as a civil engineer.

He worked for Worcester Council until he retired aged 65 before returning to work for them as a consultant.

Mr Gibbs met his wife at a party at the age of 35, shortly afterwards they were married and had two children together.

The couple moved to Pembrokeshire in 2010.

The court heard that Mr Gibbs had enjoyed fairly good health for most of his life but suffered a heart attack shortly after his retirement.

Paul Bennett, the senior acting coroner for Pembrokeshire, said: "He recovered from this, though had to take a number of tablets, including warfarin, for the rest of his life."

Mr Bennet said Mr Gibbs began to lose the strength in his legs around five years ago due to his age.

"Despite this he still tried to stay active, using a pole to support himself.

"He would fall often as a result of trying to do too much but he didn't have the strength to get himself back up."

Leading up to Christmas in 2019, Mr Gibbs suffered a number of falls and hit his head while helping carry shopping. After this, he began to have trouble breathing and was in a confused state.

Paramedics were called, who said that Mr Gibbs had likely suffered a stroke and rushed him to Withybush Hospital, where it was confirmed he had suffered a bleed on the brain.

Giving his verdict, the coroner said: "My finding is that the deceased had died on January 2, 2020, having fallen at his home and I formally recorded a conclusion of accidental death."