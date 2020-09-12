A warrant has been issued for a man accused of carrying an offensive weapon in Haverfordwest.
Nicusor Dima, formerly of Wolfscastle, now of Clarence Drive, Northampton is alleged to have used or threatened violence in Castle Square, Haverfordwest, on December 1, and being in possession of a tyre wrench in a public place.
Nima, 31, is also alleged to have had a gram of cannabis in his possession, and faces two charges of failing to surrender to custody after being released on bail.
He is also alleged to have driven a VW Golf while over the controlled drive limit on the A40 at Corner Piece, Haverfordwest, on January 8, and on the A40 at Treffgarne on January 11, when he is accused of driving without third-party insurance and otherwise in accordance with a licence.
Haverfordwest magistrates issued a warrant without bail when Dima failed to appear at his hearing on Wednesday, September 2.
Comments are closed on this article.