What does remembrance mean to you? That's the question being asked by the VC Gallery in a poetry competition they launched this month.

A spokes person for the gallery said: "What does this mean to you? Is it in the broad sense of the word, reflecting on a memory? Or is it how we often perceive the word at The VC Gallery, remembering those fallen in conflict around the world? Whatever it means to you we want to read your thoughts."

The VC Gallery is a registered local charity which endeavours to reach out to the Armed Forces community in Pembrokeshire and those struggling with isolation.

VC Gallery founder Barry John MBE said: "We are delighted that the Arts Council of Wales has funded our work and we are hoping that this poetry competition brings out people’s creativity at this difficult time."

Local Poet Helen Grant, who will judge the competition, added: "This competition hopes to honour remembrance in a medium people may not have tried before. I’m excited to see how the theme of remembrance will be interpreted as it means such a range for so many people. Poetry is one of the most powerful tools for cathartic release and connection within a community and beyond; a positive experience for a wonderful cause."

It’s free to enter at any age, with two categories, under 15 and 15 and over.

First prize will be original artwork by resident artist Nina Camplin and a book voucher, and runner up prizes of book bundles with all winning work exhibited in The VC Gallery, Bridge St, Haverfordwest where there is a permanent Remembrance exhibition of artwork which is open to the public.

The terms and conditions can be found on the VC website thevcgallery.com and their Facebook page.

The gallery’s poetry competition is open until October 24, to enter please download the form.

The form can be found at form.jotform.com/202425521863350